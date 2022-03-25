Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 94,862 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
Sino Agro Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIAF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Agro Food (SIAF)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Agro Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Agro Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.