SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Financial Review

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

This table compares SiriusPoint and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.56 $58.10 million $0.20 37.75 Hippo $91.20 million 13.47 -$371.40 million N/A N/A

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 0.96% 0.86% 0.20% Hippo N/A -40.23% -18.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SiriusPoint and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hippo has a consensus price target of $5.29, indicating a potential upside of 143.78%. Given Hippo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Risk & Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Hippo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.