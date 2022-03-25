SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 822.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SJMHY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.90. 1,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Get SJM alerts:

About SJM (Get Rating)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.