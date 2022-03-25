Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTKGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,231. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

