Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLHG shares. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

SLHG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 3,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,808. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.