SkyWater Technology (SKYT) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SkyWater Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SkyWater Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 SkyWater Technology Competitors 2273 9054 16670 689 2.55

SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 62.51%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 24.17%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -31.13% -72.76% -15.51% SkyWater Technology Competitors -23.39% 3.48% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $162.85 million -$50.70 million -4.90 SkyWater Technology Competitors $3.67 billion $747.65 million -3.90

SkyWater Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SkyWater Technology peers beat SkyWater Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

