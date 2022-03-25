Smart MFG (MFG) Hits Market Cap of $10.44 Million

Smart MFG (MFG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $82,683.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 329,415,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling Smart MFG

