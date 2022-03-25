Smartshare Trading Up 0.4% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $279,804.33 and $33,548.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00076816 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

