SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.77.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.14. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

