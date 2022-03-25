SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.90

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and traded as high as $24.39. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 1,625 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

