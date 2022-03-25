SnowGem Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00028505 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000841 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

