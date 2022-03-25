SnowSwap Price Down 9% Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $749,817.10 and $43,162.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00046265 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.70 or 0.06994966 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,168.89 or 0.99835037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042820 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.