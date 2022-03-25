Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Trading Up 0.8%

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 1,958,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,665,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Society Pass in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Society Pass in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

