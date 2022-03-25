Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 90.5% in March

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sompo stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Sompo has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.41.
Sompo Company Profile (Get Rating)
