Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 90.5% in March

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sompo stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Sompo has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

