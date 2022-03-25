Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonendo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SONX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 175,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,733. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.
About Sonendo (Get Rating)
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
