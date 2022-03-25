Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonendo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SONX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 175,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,733. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SONX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonendo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

About Sonendo (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.