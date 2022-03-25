South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Update

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,921,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBES remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 23,778,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,743,656. South Beach Spirits has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get South Beach Spirits alerts:

South Beach Spirits Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.