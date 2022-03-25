South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after purchasing an additional 105,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.75.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

