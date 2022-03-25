Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Sow Good Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.