Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Sow Good Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANFC)
