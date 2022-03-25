SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPTN. CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

SPTN opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 346,230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,798,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

