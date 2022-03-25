SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 27,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 464,172 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBND. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,121,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,159,000 after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 521,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.