SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,671,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,310,000 after acquiring an additional 123,588 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWX stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

