Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 495.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 361,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 72,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,380,000.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

