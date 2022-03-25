Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

