Spire Wealth Management Has $57,000 Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 693.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $228.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.41 and its 200 day moving average is $228.88. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

