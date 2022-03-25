Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 1,574.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,304,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,997,000 after acquiring an additional 33,559 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,413,000 after acquiring an additional 113,065 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,642,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,898,000 after acquiring an additional 68,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.5% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 546,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.