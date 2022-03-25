Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $48,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

