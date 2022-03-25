Spire Wealth Management Takes $52,000 Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innospec by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 167.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

IOSP opened at $96.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $33,679.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

