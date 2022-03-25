Splinterlands Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.65 or 0.07080163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,432.94 or 0.99628674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

