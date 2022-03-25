Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) Insider Acquires A$17,000.00 in Stock

Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT – Get Rating) insider Dawn Robertson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($12,592.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.97, a current ratio of 21.11 and a quick ratio of 20.87.

Splitit Payments Company Profile

Splitit Payments Ltd provides payment solution services in New York, Israel, London, and Australia. Its solution enables customers to pay for purchases with an existing debit or credit card by splitting the cost into interest and fee free monthly payments. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

