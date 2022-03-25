Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

SPRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPRB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,895. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.43.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.