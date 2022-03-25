STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $123.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAA stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. 262,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 148.88 and a beta of 1.02. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.