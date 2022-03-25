STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

