Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Given New $117.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $88.68.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

