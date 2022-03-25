Stephens Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $66.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $73.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 190,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 33,705 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
