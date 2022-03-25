Stephens Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $66.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $73.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 190,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 33,705 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

