Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $300.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWLO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $350.52.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $161.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.85. Twilio has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

