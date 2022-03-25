Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Hold

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MEIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

MEIP stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.38. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

