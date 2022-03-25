Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target to $20.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enfusion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $5,235,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $3,969,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.