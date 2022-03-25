Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,789 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 955% compared to the typical daily volume of 454 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.51. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,934,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 1,648,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,502,216 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,164,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 746,525 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

