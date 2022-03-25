StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from CHF 145 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,400 ($97.42) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($129.02) to GBX 6,100 ($80.31) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,525.43.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,559,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,855 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,874,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

