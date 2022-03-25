StockNews.com Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

EXLS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.75. 193,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a one year low of $86.01 and a one year high of $146.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.43.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

