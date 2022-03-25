Strs Ohio Buys 1,662 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,400,000 after purchasing an additional 343,667 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CONE. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

CONE stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $90.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

