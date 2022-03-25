Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after buying an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,080,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in eBay by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $386,823,000 after buying an additional 442,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.23 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.