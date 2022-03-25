Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after buying an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,080,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in eBay by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $386,823,000 after buying an additional 442,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.23 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
