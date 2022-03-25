Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $253.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.17 and its 200 day moving average is $284.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.