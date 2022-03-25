Strs Ohio Sells 3,692 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $213.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

