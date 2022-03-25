Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

