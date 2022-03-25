Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lowered by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $263.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $231.35 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

