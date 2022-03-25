Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been given a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Südzucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.03 ($14.32).

Shares of SZU opened at €11.58 ($12.73) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.97. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a 12-month high of €14.62 ($16.07).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

