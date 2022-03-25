Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

V traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

