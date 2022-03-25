Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Sunrun by 162.9% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,607. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

