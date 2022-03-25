Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.09% from the stock’s current price.
TSE:SGY traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.48. The company had a trading volume of 899,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,545. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.06 and a 12-month high of C$9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.55.
About Surge Energy (Get Rating)
