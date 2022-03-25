Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.09% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:SGY traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.48. The company had a trading volume of 899,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,545. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.06 and a 12-month high of C$9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.55.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

About Surge Energy (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.